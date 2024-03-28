Godzilla x Kong: Dan Stevens Is Ready for a Crocodile Dundee Spin-Off

Godzilla, Kong, and several other kaiju of the Hollow Earth are hitting theaters this week in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but humanity will be well represented in the next chapter of the MonsterVerse. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with the film's stars, Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. In talking with the kaiju following trio, we had the opportunity to ask "Trapper" if he would be ready to star in his own "Crocodile Dundee spin-off" to continue the MonsterVerse once the credits roll on New Empire.

While Rebecca Hall's Eileen Andrews and Brian Tyree Henry's Bernie are old hats to the MonsterVerse, with both playing roles in Godzilla Vs. Kong, Dan Stevens' Trapper is a newcomer to the mix. Ironically enough Dan Stevens and Rebecca Hall went to college together, with the latter being a major reason as to why Stevens got the role in this crossover sequel. When it comes to "Trapper", Steven had harnessed an "80s action hero" vibe for the newest member of the human crew of the kaiju world. While no MonsterVerse entries have been confirmed for the future, it will be interesting to see if Stevens becomes a permanent fixture in the lives of Kong, Godzilla, and the other Titans.

Crocodile Dundee: Trapper x Bernie

When asked by ComicBook.com whether or not they would be up to create a "Crocodile Dundee-style" spin-off featuring Dan Stevens' Trapper and Brian Tyree Henry's Bernie, the former was onboard, "I'm in. Sold. Let's do it. Thanks to Eileen Andrews, we're able to bring some complete nutballs into the story. When Kong has a toothache, she knows who to bring in and Trapper is your man to sort out a Titan toothache."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arrives in theaters on March 29th, with nightly screening being held beforehand. If you want to know more about the kaiju crossover, Legendary has shared an official description, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."