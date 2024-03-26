Godzilla x Kong Cast Believes Mothman Is a Kaiju

One of the world's favorite cryptids just might be a part of the MonsterVerse according to the cast of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is only a few days from making landfall in North America, and while the feature-length film is kaiju-packed, it also has its fair share of human actors accompanying the legends of the MonsterVerse. Big-time Hollywood players such as Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry, and Rebecca Hall are leading the charge for Monarch in the crossover sequel, and we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with them all. In prepping for the next MonsterVerse chapter, the actors discussed whether Mothman was among Monarch's targets.

The Mothman is considered to be one of the most popular "cryptids", aka creatures that are a part of the public zeitgeist but have never actually been proven to be real. So popular in fact that the Mothman even has his own statue in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, where the cryptid stands tall in the middle of the town square. The urban legend even received a feature-length film thanks to 2002's The Mothman Prophecies, starring Richard Gere and Laura Linney. Much like Jeff The Killer and the Slenderman, the Mothman continues to endure thanks to campfire stories and creepypastas that populate the internet.

(Photo: Getty & Legendary Pictures)

Mothman: The New Empire

In the MonsterVerse, Brian Tyree Henry's character, Bernie, is an expert on the paranormal and finds himself dragged into the world of kaiju and Monarch, normally running to or away from the giant beasts. In speaking with Henry, we piqued his brain as to whether the Mothman was a kaiju, "It is called Monarch after all," Tyree said jokingly, "Often, Bernie was right! We knew what was up, and I believe that Bernie was 100% right. Should he be on medication? Absolutely but most of the great conspiracy theories are. They believe in what they believe, but they're often wrong. It's what I like about Bernie, he's often right."

If you want to check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the movie will launch on March 29th stateside. So for those wanting more info on the movie, you can read its official synopsis here: "Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race."

Do you believe that the Mothman is a kaiju? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MonsterVerse.