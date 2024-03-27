Godzilla x Kong Holds the MonsterVerse's Lowest Budget

You might be surprised to learn that the New Empire had the lowest budget of any MonsterVerse movie.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is making landfall this week, seeing the popular kaiju joining forces to take on major new threats from the Hollow Earth. Surprisingly, even though this new film is fit to bursting with giant beasts, a new report confirms that this feature-length film is the chapter of the MonsterVerse with the lowest budget. Luckily, despite a smaller budget, reviews have found their way online and many critics and kaiju fans have found a lot to love about the next entry.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's low budget might be good news for Legendary and Warner Bros, as the kaiju film is planning to have a solid opening weekend at the box office. At present, the crossover sequel is predicted to earn over $135 million worldwide. Whether or not the MonsterVerse continues past the New Empire is anyone's guess at this point, as no future films, or a second season for Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, have been confirmed. Certainly, should Godzilla x Kong prove to be a financial success, the possibilities of the MonsterVerse continuing to explore this kaiju-filled world will strengthen by leaps and bounds.

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

Godzilla x Kong's Low Budget

In a new report from the outlet Deadline, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire cost around $135 million USD to make. The film, directed by Adam Wingard, saw 75% of its budget fronted by Legendary, while 25% was put forth by Warner Bros Discovery. From the promotional material seem so far, it doesn't seem as though the lower budget made Godzilla or Kong look worse for wear.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will arrive in theaters on March 29th this week. Here's how Legendary Pictures describes the next chapter of the MonsterVerse, "Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race." As mentioned earlier, future plans for the MonsterVerse remain a mystery, but there are more than a few kaiju from the original Toho universe that have yet to be given a Legendary makeover.

Do you think the New Empire's lower budget will have the kaiju sequel be a success at the worldwide box office? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

