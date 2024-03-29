Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Ending Explained

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has kept fans waiting long enough. If you did not know, the new MonsterVerse is finally here, and fans are flocking to theaters. The movie has a lot going on thanks to its rotating cast of kaiju. So if you got lost somewhere in-between, we are breaking down the ending of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to keep you afloat.

So of course, be warned! There are major spoilers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below. If you don't want to know how the movie ends, this isn't the article for you.

As most monster movies do, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ends with its big titans in battle. The two are pitted in battle against Skar King who wields control over Shimo and an army of thug apes. Godzilla and Kong have their showdown in Hollow Earth to start with Mothra before the gang is taken top side to Brazil. It is there the battle turns once Shimo is freed, and Kong is able to shatter Skar King once he's been frozen solid.

In the aftermath of the fight, our titans go their separate ways. Mothra is left to seal up the Iwi Village in Hollow Earth to keep it safe before flying to who knows where. As for Kong, he heads back to Hollow Earth and reunites with his people. With Shimo and Suko on his side, Kong frees the enslaved apes from Skar King's camp, so it seems our hero has found family once again.

And as for Godzilla? Well, it seems the entire ordeal tired the reptile out. We see Godzilla return to Rome where he was when the film began, and he takes a nice cat nap in the Roman Colosseum.

While our titans recuperate from battle, the humans are left with their own ends. The most important of these comes with Dr. Ilene Andrews and Jia. The doctor was certain her adopted daughter would leave to be with her Iwi people, but that is not the case. Jia admits her home is with Dr. Andrews, and the reunion leaves Trapper and Bernie relieved.

The ending of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is pretty contained, and there is no post-credits content to tease what's coming next. The MonsterVerse will have to make those decisions before long. So hopefully, the team behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has paved a new path for the franchise.

