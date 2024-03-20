Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Took Lots of Inspiration From Cats

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is just days out from its launch, and all eyes are on its monsters. The movie promises to show a new side of its titan as Kong and Godzilla find themselves faced with a new threat. Of course, you can expect the pair to throw down in some intense monster-on-monster action. But recently, director Adam Wingard admitted he found inspiration for Godzilla in cats of all things.

The director revealed the tidbit during a recent IMAX Presentation of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It was there ComicBook learned Wingard looked to his own cat when laying out behaviors for Godzilla.

"With Godzilla himself in this movie, it's funny – one of my biggest influences is my cat Mischief," Wingard revealed. "A couple weeks ago, I had a great conversation with [Takashi] Yamazaki who did Godzilla Minus One. I was thrilled to find out that he too finds a lot of his influences from his cat as well. So I don't know what it is about Godzilla... We're taking a lot of inspiration from our cats."

Continuing, Wingard went on to share a specific scene set in Rome where Godzilla really acts like a cat. And if you have a kitten yourself, you will be able to sign off on the quirk.

"There's literally a shot in the film where Godzilla is curled up in the Roman Colosseum.... It was inspired by my cat and her cat nest. With Godzilla, you're always trying to find ways to juxtapose him in familiar iconic locations. In this film, we had a lot of fun taking him all over the world."

Clearly, Wingard's cat brought the best of Godzilla to life as fans have already fallen for the monster and his charms. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire already went viral this year when a new Funko allowed the King of the Monsters to curl into a loaf. Now, we have learned Wingard's homage was intentional, so cat parents can look forward to the blockbuster that much more.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to hit theaters on March 29th stateside. For more information on the MonsterVerse entry, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire update?