Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Overtakes Europe With Epic Installation

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is ready to take the MonsterVerse into its next era. If you did not realize, the franchise is set to return to theaters this week under the watch of director Adam Wingard. In the wake of Godzilla vs Kong, the series is ready to pair up the titans for a mission, and they are now taking over Europe with some stellar installations.

As you can see below, the installations went viral on social media after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire moved to Europe. Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Entertainment made two massive statues of our favorite titans. In the Thames River, you can find a partially submerged Godzilla treading water near the London Eye. And yes, the monster is glowing pink thanks to his evolved form.

Godzilla and Kong have arrived in London. #GodzillaXKong pic.twitter.com/EFQF2XsOYc — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 25, 2024

And as for Kong? Don't count out the ape. The titan is on the river's bank as we can see Kong coming up from Hollow Earth. He is holding an iconic red phone booth in his hands that is empty thankfully. It seems the installation suggests the two titans are ready to brawl, and fans are geeking over the marketing stunt.

London is not the only place in Europe with a Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tribute. If you travel outside of England, you can find another installation similar to this in Madrid, Spain. In the New Ministries subway station, Godzilla has emerged underground and 'demolished' part of the area during his travels. And as this new MonsterVerse movie nears its debut, you can bet more installations will pop up globally.

After all, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to debut in North America on March 29th after it debuts globally on March 27th. So for more info on the new movie, you can read its official synopsis here: "Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race."

What do you think about this Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire installation?