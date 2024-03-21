Godzilla x Kong Director Adam Wingard Isn't Done With the MonsterVerse

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the horizon, and the MonsterVerse sequel is going to pit its titans against an epic threat. With director Adam Wingard at the helm, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has big shoes to fill given his work on Godzilla vs Kong. And as it turns out, Wingard is more than ready to carry on his MonsterVerse legacy.

Not long ago, Wingard spoke with Discussing Film about his hopes for the MonsterVerse once Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire goes live. It was there the director admitted he'd love to finish out a full trilogy in the franchise, and he's got some ideas of where the MonsterVerse could go next.

"The whole idea that if you've done two movies, like, maybe you should just go ahead and do a third because, as you said, there's a trilogy in there. I definitely think there's more story to this, and I think that I have more story to tell. But it just depends on how [Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire] does and how things kind of shape out," Wingard shared.

"I know that sounds like a bullsh-t diplomatic answer. But the truth is, If I'm going to be completely honest with you, I do have more story to tell with these monsters and I know where I'd go with it. I would be very excited to be able to come back on for another one if things worked out!"

Of course, fans of the MonsterVerse are eager to see where the franchise could go after Wingard's next movie launches. We know Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will introduce some original titans to the Toho Universe like Scar King and Shimo. There is no denying the fervor fans have for the MonsterVerse to bring in some classic creatures like Hedorah or Biollante. So maybe if we're lucky, Wingard will get to finish out his trilogy with an old-school kaiju.

As for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the movie is set to release on March 29th. You can catch up on the rest of the MonsterVerse's films on Max now. You can also binge the franchise's first live-action TV series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, on Apple TV+.

What do you think about Wingard's admission? Where do you want to see the MonsterVerse go next? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!