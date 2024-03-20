New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Clips Released

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is arriving in theaters on March 29th, promising to see the two kaiju titans joining forces to take on new threats from the Hollow Earth. As the release date for the crossover sequel approaches, more clips from the film are making their way online. Now, two new videos not only show off a confrontation featuring the ruler of Skull Island and the king of the monsters but give viewers an idea of how Kong reacts to his new mechanical fist.

While the movie's promotional materials have shown so far that Kong and Godzilla will be joining forces this time, one new clip shows that they aren't immediately the best of friends when they meet following their initial foray. The two giant beasts better bury the hatchet quick in the film because they have two major threats roaring their way in Skar King and Shimo. The Skar King is a dark reflection of Kong, leading an army of giant apes in the Hollow Earth. On the flip side, Shimo is controlled by the larger-than-life primate and looks quite similar to Godzilla. Kong and Godzilla are packing some serious heat this time around thanks to upgrades they receive during The New Empire's events.

Godzilla Vs. Kong: Round 2

In these two clips, Kong is dealing with some major new events in his life. In one clip, the king of Skull Island receives his "power glove" while in the other, he is attempting to make peace with Godzilla but finds himself unsuccessful.

🚨🚨 NEW clip of Kong putting on his new BEAST Glove ✊🏻✊🏻 #GodzillaXKongTheNewEmpire pic.twitter.com/OxRd0lYzYk — Mr. Goji (@mr_goji1954) March 20, 2024

Kong trying to communicate with Godzilla in ‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’ pic.twitter.com/MuHcuXYJSW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 20, 2024

If you want to learn more about the kaiju crossover, here's how Legendary breaks down The New Empire, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Who do you think will end up ruling the New Empire when all is said and done? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.