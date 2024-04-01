Rebecca Hall Talks Transitioning to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire brought back some characters from Godzilla vs. Kong, and Rebecca Hall opened up about making the jump between the two MonsterVerse films. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire brings back some of the human characters involved with Monarch's story at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong for this new entry in the MonsterVerse. It's revealed that Monarch has been keeping an eye on Kong's life in the Hollow Earth since that first film, and that means characters like Rebecca Hall's Dr. Ilene Andrews played a key role in making that happen.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire reintroduces Hall's Dr. Ilene Andrews in a much different role for Monarch as she's one of the people keeping an eye on Kong, and Hall opened up to ComicBook.com about how she felt coming back from Godzilla vs. Kong for this new entry in the MonsterVerse. Joking that she didn't quite get what Andrews was doing with Monarch in the new entry, Hall also noted how she appreciated being able to tap into a much different kind of energy as an actor with this new film.

(Photo: Legendary / Warner Bros. Discovery)

Rebecca Hall Talks Returning for Godzilla x Kong

"It was fun this time around because the first time [Dr. Ilene Andrews] was kind of a peripheral player at Monarch, an important one," Hall began when talking about her return to the MonsterVerse for this new entry. "And I feel like in the time that has elapsed since the first one and this film, she's definitely had a substantial job promotion. I don't even know how you would entirely describe what she does."

Hall elaborated further that she was just excited to have much more to play around with in her role with the new film, "It's almost like she runs PR for the Titans. She's looking after everyone. She's making tough decisions and she's also looking after a teenage child. So there's a lot to play with as an actor, and it was fun to come in with slightly more, I guess 'boss energy' is the phrase that I'm looking for...BBE, Big Boss Energy."

What did you think of Rebecca Hall in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?