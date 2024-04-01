Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Teases Shimo's Tie to Ghidorah

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is all the rage in Hollywood. After defying all expectations with its opening box office haul, all eyes are on the blockbuster. The big movie is drawing little but love from fans. And ahead of its official drop, a new sneak-peek at the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire novelization has put Shimo in the spotlight.

Not long ago, the first info about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire went live online ahead of its April 23rd release. The novel, which is headed up by writer Greg Keyes, brings the latest MonsterVerse movie to life. According to first reactions, the novel features lots of info on Shimo, and it seems the titan has history with Ghidorah.

In fact, some fans called the truth well before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire went live. According to the new book, Ghidorah was sealed in his frozen prison centuries ago by Shimo. The frosty titan used their powers to bring Ghidorah down to absolute zero. By putting the three-headed beast in ice, Shimo left Ghidorah in stasis, and we know he was ultimately freed by a rogue organization during Godzilla: The King of the Monsters.

The information does confirm the recent MonsterVerse fan-theory about Ghidorah, and it proves Shimo has been skirting Godzilla for ages. It is said in the film that Shimo is incredibly ancient, but it doesn't appear as if Shimo has any ties to Godzilla. That all changes by the end of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. And now that Shimo has boned with Kong, hopefully the titan gang gets to reunite in a future movie.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is out now in theaters. If you need to catch up on the previous MonsterVerse entires, the films are all streaming now on Max.

What do you think about this Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!