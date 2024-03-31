Godzilla x Kong Sequel Would Put Godzilla Center Stage, Says Director Adam Wingard

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is live, and the epic monster movie is taking over the globe. With its box office haul defying expectations, all eyes are on the future of the MonsterVerse. After all, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire takes the IP to new heights, and director Adam Wingard says his pitch for a sequel would put Godzilla center stage.

The confession comes from Wingard himself as he spoke with IGN about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It was there the director teased his pitch for a sequel, and it would give Godzilla the kind of treatment Kong just got in the MonsterVerse.

"I definitely have some ideas of where they could go. In the way that Kong is treated in this movie, if this movie is successful, I think that the next movie will be the Godzilla version of what we did with this movie, kind of pushing deeper into his story," Wingard shared.

Of course, you can imagine the kind of excitement fans have thanks to this comment. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves deep into Kong and his desire for family. Having grown up on Skull Island in isolation, Kong's move to Hollow Earth pushed him to find others like him. By the end of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the titan has found a family of his own, and now it is time for Godzilla to do some soul searching.

Of course, the MonsterVerse has not shared whether or not it has sequels in the works. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the last film the franchise has touted. However, given the movie's surprising box office domination, fans are hopeful Godzilla will get a sequel to himself after all.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now. You can catch up on the MonsterVerse's previous entries on Max. You can also find the MonsterVerse's first live-action TV series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, streaming on Apple TV+.

