Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Receives Rotten Tomatoes Score

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now making its way to theaters, with the latest entry of the MonsterVerse slated to be one of the biggest to date. While Godzilla and Kong might not be fighting for the majority of the series, they will tackle some major threats arriving from the Hollow Earth. Is one of the biggest MonsterVerse movies also one of its best? Rotten Tomatoes has released its official score for the kaiju film, giving you an idea of whether this titanic tussle is worth catching in theaters.

In ComicBook.com's review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we noted that this is a very different film from the movie that kicked off the MonsterVerse, 2014's Godzilla, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire begins with perhaps the hardest pivot possible from 2014's Godzilla, the start of Legendary's MonsterVerse. While Gareth Edwards' kaiju epic built up to Godzilla using his atomic breath in a moment that forced the audience to wait on the edge of their seat to marvel at its power, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire makes sure to have him deploy the ability within minutes of the film starting, killing another Titan in a shower of green goo like it's powered by Nickelodeon's trademark slime. In that moment, which occurs just before the title card, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire wastes no time to make sure audiences are well aware that this movie is not that movie, and it knows exactly why you are here."

Godzilla x Kong's Rotten Tomatoes Score

While The New Empire wasn't able to achieve the legendary "certified fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, it did dodge a "rotten" score as well. The film currently sits at 62% with 102 reviews as of the writing of this article, though Rotten Tomatoes did celebrate the scores coming in with a new social post.

The first reviews are in for #GodzillaXKong: The New Empire – currently it's Fresh at 69% on the Tomatometer, with 51 reviews: https://t.co/hrxfs8R3Cz pic.twitter.com/c6kLJXPYXV — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 28, 2024

As it stands, the MonsterVerse's future is a mystery. Neither a future film nor a second season for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been confirmed, though should the New Empire become a success, there might be more kaiju projects on the way to further flesh out the universe.

What has been your favorite entry of the MonsterVerse so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Godzilla, Kong, and their fellow kaiju.