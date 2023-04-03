Golden Kamuy Creator Is Working on New Manga

It has been a hot minute since the manga world heard from Satoru Yoda, but the creator is keeping busy. Despite ending Golden Kamuy last year, the artist is brimming with new ideas, and readers will get to see one of them soon. After all, a new report suggests Noda is about to launch a new one-shot which will mark their first new title since Golden Kamuy went live in 2014.

According to a table of contents update, Noda is expected to release a new manga titled The Goalie Only Faces Forward. The title will be part of a Young Jump supplement dated for late April. At this time, no story details about Noda's one-shot are public, but the title seems to suggest the creator is working on a sports manga.

When this new one-shot drops, Noda will mark his fifth such release. Their last one-shot debuted in 2013 with World Wide Wild. Their first one-shot was published in 2003, and Noda's work with one-shots prepared them for a fully serialized title. After all, Supinamarada debuted in 2011 as Noda's first full series before Golden Kamuy launched in 2014.

If you are not familiar with Golden Kamuy, the historical adventure is one of Shueisha's most popular seinen titles. Created in 2014, Golden Kamuy is set in the aftermath of the Russo-Japanese War during the 20th century. It tells the story of Saichi Sugimoto as he hunts for treasure with an Ainu guide named Asirpa. But of course, his treasure hunt doesn't go like he planned.

Want to know more about Golden Kamuy? Don't sweat it! You can read up on the historical adventure below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive."

