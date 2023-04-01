New The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Announced

The Quintessential Quintuplets anime and manga runs might both have come to their respective ends some time ago, but The Quintessential Quintuplets anime is coming back one more time with a new series taking on skipped over material from The Quintessential Quintuplets manga. The Quintessential Quintuplets' anime run wrapped up the original story from Negi Haruba's original The Quintessential Quintuplets manga release over the course of two seasons of the TV anime and a feature film. But as fans of the manga might have noticed, there was quite a few smaller moments sacrificed in order to tell that full story in that limited time.

Thankfully, The Quintessential Quintuplets anime will be solving that problem very soon. For fans just wanting to spend more time with the titular quintuplets, The Quintessential Quintuplets has announced a new anime is in the works. There is no set release date or window for the new anime just yet, but it's officially going to be titled The Quintessential Quintuplets~ and touted to adapt stories from the manga that have not been seen in the anime yet.

The Quintessential Quintuplets' New Anime: What to Know

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie and TV anime might have told the entire story from Negi Haruba's original manga series, but this new anime will be tackling some of the fan favorite moments skipped over in the first adaptations. But unfortunately there are no details on how long this new The Quintessential Quintuplets anime will last, nor has there been a release date revealed for the new episodes just yet. By the looks of the initial announcement teaser and poster, it will likely feature a returning staff and cast.

If you wanted to see The Quintessential Quintuplets' two seasons so far, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the anime as such, "Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

