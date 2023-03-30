Spring 2023 Anime: Where and How to Watch the Biggest Shows

In 2022, anime had one of the most packed seasons with the fall unleashing highly anticipated new and returning anime adaptations. Looking to outdo what had come before the spring 2023 anime season is just a few days from kicking off, so what better time than now to give readers a breakdown of where and when you can watch new and returning series. From Demon Slayer to Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury to Dr. Stone, there is plenty of anime on the horizon for fans to dig into.

There are almost too many series that will be either debuting for the first time beginning on April 1st, or returning for new seasons, to count at this point. While Crunchyroll might have the lion's share of properties that will be made available on its streaming service for the first weeks of next month and beyond, there are some movers and shakers that are looking to enter the arena. HIDIVE for example will have some exclusive series including Otaku Elf, Oshi no Ko, and The Dangers in My Heart to name a few. Shockingly enough, Disney+ has also entered the fray as it will release the highly-anticipated anime adaptation of Heavenly Delusion beginning on April 1st.

Spring Anime 2023: How To Watch

Luckily, anime fans on Reddit have taken the opportunity to put together a useful chart when it comes to the biggest anime season of the 2023 spring season. As is apparent, there are more than a few stories to choose from when it comes to new contenders and old favorites in the medium. The real choice for viewers will be which anime series they should dip their toes into first.

While the spring season is only a few days away, the summer season for 2023 is looking to contend with its predecessor as the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc, Jobless Reincarnation, Rurouni Kenshin, and Zom100: Bucket List of the Dead will give anime fans plenty to watch. 2023 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years for anime without a doubt.

