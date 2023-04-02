Scott Pilgrim Creator Breaks Silence on Its Anime

The Scott Pilgrim franchise is returning with a new anime series coming to Netflix with the original cast from the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie in tow, and the original creator behind it all broke their silence about the Scott Pilgrim anime's official announcement! The Scott Pilgrim comics are definitely a cult classic kind of success story as starting out with Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life back in 2004, it eventually led to be such a hit with fans that Scott Pilgrim series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley went on to illustrate five more entries that unfolded into the series as we know it today.

The Scott Pilgrim movie then capped off an unforeseen kind of collaborative run between O'Malley and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright back in 2010, and now all of these collaborators are returning for the new Scott Pilgrim anime for Netflix. Taking to Twitter to celebrate the news, Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley not only hyped up the new anime but confirmed those early reports about an animated series being in the works last year.

Scott Pilgrim Anime: How Did the Creator React?

"I'm working on a Scott Pilgrim anime," O'Malley began. "[I]t's for [Netflix], written by me and [BenDavid Grabinksi, produced by us and [Edgar Wright] for [Universal]...animation by [Science Saru], directed by [Abel Gongora], music by [Anamanaguchi] & [Joseph Trapanese], and the whole cast of the movie is reprising their roles!!! It might be the best thing I've ever worked on and I'm excited to share it with everyone soon." But O'Malley then confirmed that those leaked reports about Scott Pilgrim's anime back in 2022 were the real deal.

"[N]ews of the Scott Pilgrim anime leaked in [J]anuary 2022 before we even started working on it, so for my mental health i decided to pretend it wasn't happening until the day we got an official announcement. [T]oday is that day." Also confirming to fans that no official art for the Scott Pilgrim anime has been revealed as of yet, thankfully the creator is now able to fully reveal the new Scott Pilgrim anime project to the world as fans eagerly wait for its premiere.

