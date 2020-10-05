Golden Kamuy Confirms Season 3 Episode Order

✖

Golden Kamuy has officially returned for its third season as part of the stacked Fall 2020 anime schedule, and now the series has confirmed its episode order for Season 3. The anime based on Satoru Noda's original Weekly Young Jump manga has been one of the dark horse hits of the past few years. While not the biggest standout compared to some of the other huge franchises hitting this Fall, Golden Kamuy has a cult following that has been anxiously waiting to see what was next for Sugimoto and Asirpa. Now we know how long this new season will last.

The official website for the series (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter) confirmed that Golden Kamuy's third season will be running for 12 episodes in total (the same episode count seen for the first two seasons of the series) and will be sold across three Blu-ray and DVD releases for its home video launch in Japan. With the series debuting its first episode as of this week, that means there are only 11 weeks to go for the season!

"Golden Kamuy" season 3 is listed with 12 episodes across three Blu-ray & DVD volumes.https://t.co/GMYd4syzl9 pic.twitter.com/gy6UKYTg6T — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) October 4, 2020

If you wanted to check out the newest season for yourself, Golden Kamuy Season 3 is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Funimation will be offering an official English dub release for the series at a later date (much like they did for the previous two seasons), and they officially describe the new season as such, "Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father’s involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he’ll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

With two groups of characters to follow, it's going to be a packed season for sure! But what do you think? Is this going to be enough episodes for Golden Kamuy's third season? Are you excited to finally see what's next for Sugimoto and Asirpa now that the two are separated? Which returning anime have you been most looking forward to this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!