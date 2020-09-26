Funimation Announces First Additions to Fall 2020 Anime Lineup

✖

The Summer anime season is rounding out its final episodes as older series begin ending and making room for the next wave, and Funimation has announced the first additions to their anime line up for the Fall 2020 anime season. With the new wave of anime coming in just a matter of days, Funimation has unveiled a first batch of series that you will be able to tune into beginning this October. This new wave of releases includes some major returning series (some delayed from their initial Summer release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), and some brand new potential favorites.

Funimation revealed a breakdown of the first new additions coming to their streaming service for the Fall, and it includes some noteworthy sequel entries such as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc alongside some major debuts such as By the Grace of the Gods and Attack on Titan's final season. Here's the initial breakdown of releases:

Higurashi: When They Cry (2020) - October 1st

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - October 3rd

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc - October 3rd

By the Grace of the Gods - October 4th

Ikebukuro West Gate Park - October 6th

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World - October 7th

Adachi and Shimamura - October 8th

Akudama Drive - October 8th

Maesetsu! Opening Act - October 11th

Dropout Idol Fruit Tart - October 12th

A3! Season Autumn and Winter - October 12th

Magastu Wahrheit - October

D4DJ First Mix - October 30th

Gal and Dino - November 21st

Attack on Titan Final Season - December 7th

Golden Kamuy Season 3 English Dub - TBA

Funimation has only confirmed dub releases for Attack on Titan and Golden Kamuy thus far, but they will most likely share that news at a later date considering how much SimulDub production has been affected by COVID-19. Funimation is still working their way through the Summer 2020 anime releases now that the cast is recording from home, but at least these releases will make their debut with subtitles!

