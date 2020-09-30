Anime Roundtable: What Will Be the Biggest Anime of Fall 2020?

The fall anime season is only a few days away, and unlike the Summer season, we're getting a huge new wave of releases. There are a ton of options for fans to check with new anime premieres, adaptations making their debuts, we have full sequel series, new seasons of fan favorite returning series, and even one major anime coming to an end. With all of these choices, which anime has the best shot at standing out above the others this Fall? What series will be the biggest anime of the season? We had to break it down. With so many options coming this Fall season, the anime team at ComicBook of Megan Peters, Evan Valentine, and Nick Valdez got together to break down a preview of the upcoming shows and try our best to guess what the standouts could be. Read on for our breakdown of the upcoming Fall 2020 anime season, and tell us how you feel? What do you think will be the biggest anime of the Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter, or Evan Valentine at @EVComedy or Megan Peters at @meganpeterscb!

Which New Series are You Looking Forward to this Fall? (Photo: MAPPA) Nick Valdez: I'm torn between three choices! It's either Jujutsu Kaisen's adaptation debut, Inuyasha's sequel Yashahime, or that neat looking gymnastics anime, Taiso Samurai. But I love that there are tons of choices this time around. If it all works out, 2020 won't end so badly for anime despite everything. Megan Peters: I am going with a hard yes on Yashahime: Princess Half Demon. I was (and am to this day) a huge fan of Inuyasha. I am interested to see how this sequel will carry on its legacy, but that means I am also a little nervous. I am also very interested to see Burn the Witch because I miss Tite Kubo so much! Evan Valentine: I'm excited to test out Jujutsu Kaisen. It's been some time since I've started a new anime from episode one, and I'm a mark for the supernatural insanity side of all things anime, so I'm pumped for this one. prevnext

Which Returning Series are You Looking Forward to? (Photo: TOHO Animation) Nick: I'm getting a double dose of my fandoms with Danmachi and Mahouka coming back for new seasons, but surprisingly I can't wait for more Haikyuu. Haikyuu's going to be adapting the match against Inarizaki, and it's one of my favorite matches of the series overall. I'm a big sucker for the Miya twins, and definitely want to see them animated. Megan: Haikyuu! I love my volleyball boys so much, and this ongoing season has been one of the most intense for them yet. I just want Hinata to be safe and happy in all things. I am also hyped for Attack on Titan to return even if it is coming in VERY late this season. Evan: Attack On Titan for sure. The manga has been absolutely insane and I can't wait for Studio MAPPA to show us what it can do. prevnext

Are You Excited for Tite Kubo's Burn The Witch Anime? (Photo: Shueisha) Nick: Yes and no, haha. Megan and Evan know me to be the first one to loudly and boldly complain about Bleach at every opportunity, but I also have a major sweet spot for his work. Kubo's one of the weakest in terms of compelling story structure, but no one can match the creator's sense of sleekness and style. That's going to be super cool looking in the anime I bet. Megan: I know Nick has reservations about this title, but I am super excited about this miniseries. Burn the Witch was a very fun read, and it really highlighted the best parts of Kubo's style. The world was fleshed out surprisingly quickly, and I felt the pacing was brisk in a good way. Its anime adaptation has a solid studio behind it, so I am very hopeful! Evan: I always felt that the world of Bleach was far stronger than Ichigo himself and his supporting characters, and I haven't been reading the manga, so I'm excited to go into this fresh. Seems like a cool premise on paper and I've missed Bleach. prevnext

Does Attack on Titan's Final Season Count as Part of the Fall? (Photo: MAPPA) Nick: It's so wild to see it hitting in December instead of waiting for a January release, but that's just the cap on such an unprecedented year for anime. It definitely counts even if it's not until when everything else is ending, and clearly Attack on Titan is going to be its own beast on its way out! Megan: I feel like Attack on Titan is going to exist in a time outside of seasons or cours. This final season is a huge one for the show, and Attack on Titan does deserve something special given all its work for the industry. I believe it counts as part of this fall season, yes, but I am glad it is waiting a bit. I want MAPPA to do it right, and the show would have dominated the conversation this October if it did debut as intended. Evan: It's Attack On Titan. It can count for every season as far as its concerned. I'm still blown away by the fact that the season is actually starting this year, considering so many have been pushed back as a result of COVID-19. prevnext

What are You Hoping to See in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? (Photo: Viz Media) Nick: WHERE. IS. KAGOME. Where is Shippo? What happened to Sango and Miroku? How many years has it been since the original series? Why did Moroha grow up without her parents, Inuyasha and Kagome? Who is the mother of Sesshomaru's children? I need answers and I need them quickly! Megan: I AM SO SCARED ABOUT SO MUCH STUFF. I need everyone to know how invested I am with this franchise. Not only am I worried about Kagome and Inuyasha, but I want to know who Sesshomaru had twins with. Also, why is Naraku back? Kaede is still alive? How is Mr. Myoga doing? Ahhhhhhhhhhhh! Evan: What's Inuyasha? I kid I kid, but clearly Nick and Megan are much more into this than I am, as I was usually hitting up Toonami and Adult Swim to take in Mobile Suit Gundam, Outlaw Star, and Dragon Ball. I do really want to know what happened to Kagome though as that's the biggest mystery of the bunch and I'm excited to see all these new characters in relation to their folks. prevnext

What Will Be the Surprise Hit of the Fall? (Photo: Toei Animation) Nick: I wasn't paying a lot of attention to the The Adventure of Dai reboot, honestly, but the more trailers and promo that I've seen the more it looks incredible. With Dragon Ball fans wanting to see more of the anime, and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai bringing Toriyama-like designs to life in an incredible looking way, this reboot might be one to keep an eye on. Megan: I am hoping the Dragon Quest anime does well because it would help fill in a gap for shonen lovers missing Dragon Ball. I also hope the upcoming gymnastics anime does well because any fan of Free! should eat the series up! Evan: Honestly, I think Noblesse is going to be the next big thing for Crunchyroll and considering how big the streaming service is, I could see it hitting on the same level as Tower of God and The God Of High School. It might not be the biggest anime of the fall, but I think that vampire story is going to win over a die hard fan base. prevnext