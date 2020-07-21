WIT Studio's Great Pretender Reveals US Netflix Release Date

WIT Studio might have moved on from Attack on Titan, but they are certainly making waves with a new original anime effort, Great Pretender. Following its release on Netflix in Japan earlier this year (that had fans outside of Japan wondering when they would get to see the new anime for themselves), Netflix has officially confirmed that Great Pretender will be coming to Netflix in the United States in August. Taking to Twitter to confirm the news of Great Pretender's United States release date, Netflix confirmed that we will be able to stream the new anime on August 27th.

Great Pretender is a completely original anime series produced by WIT Studio, directed by Hiro Kaburagi (Kimi ni Todoke), and written Ryota Kosawa (Parasyte's live-action film). The series first premiered on Netflix in June in Japan, and even had its broadcast premiere over there earlier this month. This undoubtedly makes it one of the quickest turnarounds for Netflix anime releases outside of Japan.

There is usually a several month gap from when a Netflix licensed anime makes its broadcast debut to when its made available on the streaming platform in other regions to accommodate the addition of an English dub or other extras, so this will definitely be a pleasant surprise to those expecting to have waited much longer for this one!

When small-time con man Makoto crosses paths with gentleman thief Laurent, their heists will turn the globe upside down! Wit Studio's new original anime series Great Pretender arrives August 20th. pic.twitter.com/3ZaUQfnUnz — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

Great Pretender is currently scheduled to run for 23 episodes in total, but only 14 episodes have been made available in Japan as of this writing. Unfortunately, Netflix did not announced how many episodes we would be able to see in this first batch. The 14 available episodes were gradually released over the last two months, but maybe fans outside of Japan will just get all of them at one time? But we'll see for sure next month!

Are you going to be checking out Great Pretender when it hits Netflix this August? Were you curious to see the series following its great reception in Japan? What are you hoping to see from WIT Studio's latest effort?

