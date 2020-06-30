Great Pretender Drops New Promo

Fans were disheartened to see that Wit Studio, the creative force behind the first three seasons of Attack On Titan, would be relinquishing their claim to the final season of the anime following Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps, but it seems as though the studio has another big anime adaptation in the works with a brand new promo for the anime The Great Pretender! The series follows a pair of "low level con-men" who find themselves in a game of cat and mouse when they find themselves inadvertently attempting to pull a heist on an even bigger con-man then themselves!

The Great Pretender is an original series that, unlike many other franchises, wasn't based on a manga or light novel series prior to arriving onto televisions in the East on Netflix Japan, though it will have a manga adaptation released in conjunction with the upcoming television release. With so many fighting anime taking the top spot for series within the medium, we'll definitely give this more cerebral, humorous series a shot created by the same folks responsible for both Attack On Titan and Vinland Saga!

Wit Studio has truly made a name for itself thanks in part to the monumental work it made with the first three seasons of Attack On Titan and the first season of Vinland Saga and it will surely continue to do so through both the Great Pretender and whatever other anime properties it decides to dip its toes into. While many were taken aback by the decision to go with a different studio for the fourth and finale season of Attack On Titan, the first trailer from the anime animation studio, Studio MAPPA, helped to put some fans' minds at ease.

The official description for the Great Pretender reads as such:

"Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!"

