Gridman Universe Movie Sets Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

Gridman Universe will be uniting the casts of both SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon together in a new crossover movie event, and now fans have gotten a better of idea of what to expect and when to expect it with a new trailer and poster showing off the new movie! When SSSS.Dynazenon came to an end some time ago, it was announced that Tsuburaya Productions and Studio Trigger's collaboration would continue further with a new movie that will bring everyone together for a full crossover. But with little to go on as to what could be happening, it's been hard to guess what this crossover will offer.

Gridman Universe has officially announced that the new crossover movie will be hitting theaters across Japan on March 24th next year. While there have yet to be any international release plans made for the new movie just yet, fans have been given the fullest look at the new crossover yet with a new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and a mysterious set of new posters that you can check out below from the movie's official Twitter account:

What to Expect for Gridman Universe

Gridman Universe will feature a returning cast and staff from the two TV series with Akira Amemiya returning to direct the new movie for Studio Trigger. Keiichi Hasegawa also returns from the two series to write the script for the new movie, Masaru Sakamoto returns to craft the new character designs, and Shiro Sagisu returns as composer. Returning from SSSS.Gridman are Hikaru Midorikawa as Gridman, Yuya Hirose as Yuta Hibiki, Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada, Soma Saito as Sho Utsumi, Ryousuke Takahashi as Caliber, Katsuyuki Konishi as Max, Aoi Yuki as Borr, Masaya Matsukaze as Vit, and Mayumi Shintani as Rikka's mother.

Returning from SSSS.Dynazenon are Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka, Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami, Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka, Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa, Kenichi Suzumura as Knight, Karin Takahashi as The 2nd, Suzuko Mimori as Namiko, and Akari Kito as Hassu. The story for the crossover is still very much a mystery, but thankfully it seems like it won't be too much longer before we get to all of these characters sharing a screen together.

