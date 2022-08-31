Gridman Universe Sets Release Window With New Poster

Gridman Universe will be bringing together the cast of both SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon for a huge new crossover movie, and has finally set the release window for this major event with a mysterious new teaser poster! SSSS.Gridman was Studio Trigger's notable first take on Tsuburaya Productions' classic Tokusatsu hero Gridman, and it was such a major hit with fans that it was followed up with the sister series, SSSS.Dynazenon. When that series ended its run last year, it announced that a continuation of this universe was on the way. As it turns out, they meant a huge new crossover movie!

Gridman Universe (Gridman x Dynazenon) officially announced that this new movie will be hitting theaters across Japan some time next year. Unfortunately there's no concrete date outside of this 2023 window, but this latest update for the movie revealed some more details about what to expect. Chiefly that it will indeed be a new story bringing together the casts from the first two seasons of the anime. You can check out the mysterious teaser poster for Gridman Universe hyping up Yuta's return to the franchise from the movie's official Twitter account:

Previously confirmed to return for Gridman Universe are Akira Amemiya from the first two series to direct the new movie for Studio Trigger. Keiichi Hasegawa also returns from the two series to write the script for the new movie, Masaru Sakamoto returns to craft the new character designs, and Shiro Sagisu returns as composer. Thankfully, the cast from the two series have all been confirmed to return too with the likes of Hikaru Midorikawa as Gridman, Yuya Hirose as Yuta Hibiki, Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada and Soma Saito as Sho Utsumi from SSSS.Gridman. Returning from SSSS.Dynazenon are the likes of Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka, Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami, Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka and Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa.

The story for this new crossover movie is still being kept under wraps as of this writing, but both series seemed to come to their own respective conclusive ends. This means it will be quite interesting to see not only how the two series will be combining for this new crossover after their finales, but what could even be coming next after their battles seemed to come to their ends.