Gridman Universe to Continue With New Gridman and Dynazenon Crossover Movie

The Gridman Universe will be continuing with a new feature film that brings Gridman and Dynazenon together in one place! As part of Tsuburaya Productions’ concerted effort to expand their various properties to new audiences around the world, they have been producing a number of new projects that show off their various characters in new ways. One of the most interesting has been the two season collaborations with Studio Trigger that gave a whole new kind of look to Denkou Chojin Gridman’s heroes, and now it’s set to continue with a new expansion of the universe that’s been crafted.

Following the end of SSSS.Dynazenon, it was announced that the Gridman Universe would be continuing with a new project but few details were given about what could be coming next. During a special event for Tsuburaya Productions’ upcoming projects, it was officially announced that Gridman and Dynazenon would be crossing over with a new feature film. The new movie has yet to get an official title, but is being touted as the next entry of the Gridman Universe that started with the release of SSSS.Gridman back in 2018. You can check out the special announcement teaser and key visual for the upcoming crossover film below:

https://twitter.com/TsuburayaGlobal/status/1470326826623180804?s=20

While the new film has yet to reveal an official title, it was confirmed during the event that Akira Amemiya is returning from the two series to direct the new movie for Studio Trigger. Keiichi Hasegawa also returns from the two series to write the script for the new movie, Masaru Sakamoto returns to craft the new character designs, and Shiro Sagisu returns as composer. Unfortunately, it’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not any of the characters we met over the course of the two series will return for the new effort.

The SSSS.Dynazenon anime carried over some of the events from SSSS.Gridman as it took place a few years after that series, and brought back two of the characters who ended up becoming major allies for the final series of fights. The same could happen here, but we’ll know soon enough. The new Gridman Universe movie has yet to set any release window or date, however, but what do you think?

How do you feel about Gridman and Dynazenon combining for a new movie? How are you liking the Gridman Universe efforts so far? What are you hoping to see in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!