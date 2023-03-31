Gunbuster Will Return to Theaters for 35th Anniversary

Hideaki Anno is a legend in the anime world, and rightfully so. Following the creator's masterpiece known as Neon Genesis Evangelion changing the anime game thanks to its cerebral story, the director would go on to focus on live-action feature-length films taking place in the "Shin Universe". These two titanic efforts are far from the only creations of Anno's as the 35th anniversary of Gunbuster is warranting the anime classic a return to theaters in Japan later this year.

Gunbuster, for those who might not know, was a six-episode OVA that hit Japan in the late 1980s. This anime series saw humanity fighting against insect-like aliens using spaceships and giant robots to give mankind a fighting stance. The Gunbuster anime was also Hideaki Anno's first commercial work in the anime field, making it quite a notable series when it comes to the medium. For the Gunbuster 35th Anniversary, the series will, presumably, smash together the six episodes of the original series to make it into a movie that can be played on the silver screen in Japan in 2023.

Gunbuster's Return

Gunbuster has yet to reveal when it will hit theaters in Japan, or if the series will do the same for a potential North American run. Currently, Hideaki Anno's future is anyone's guess following the release of Shin Kamen Rider, the film that has been the last announced for the Shin Universe. It should be interesting to see if the 35th Anniversary of Gunbuster will warrant a new anime series and/or other projects.

"The "Aim for the Top!" series, whose first OVA was released in 1988, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year! To commemorate this, we will release the 35th-anniversary logo! Thank you for your continued support of the "Aim for the Top!" series!!"

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of Gunbuster, here's the official description of the series that first landed on the small screen in 1988, "Noriko Takaya's dream is to become a space pilot like her father, Admiral Yuzo Takaya. He died when she was still a little girl due to an attack of alien forces in deep space. After entering Okinawa Girls Space Pilot High School, Noriko is handpicked by instructor Kouichiro Ohta as someone with great potential. She must then persuade everyone, especially herself, that she can indeed fulfill her goal and become an accomplished pilot despite being just an ordinary girl."