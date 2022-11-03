Will Shin Godzilla Return in New Movie Without Hideaki Anno?

In 2016, a new iteration of the world's most popular kaiju returned thanks to the feature-length film, Shin Godzilla. Introducing giant monster fans to what might be the scariest version of Godzilla to date, this version of the lizard king has yet to return in a new film since Hideaki Anno of Neon Genesis Evangelion fame helped bring a new beast to Japan's shores. With a new movie being confirmed as a part of "Godzilla Day", Anno was confirmed to not return for this film, leaving many to wonder what version of Godzilla will arrive.

Toho helped celebrate Godzilla Day earlier this week, with the special date marking the anniversary of when the popular kaiju hit movie theaters in 1954 for the first time. The new movie has been confirmed to arrive on November 3rd of next year, with the director of Lupin III: The First, Takahashi Yamazaki, helming the project. Outside of this release date and a new logo for the kaiju film, details regarding the story or what iteration of Godzilla will be used are still anyone's guess. The "Shin" version might not make a comeback, despite its first film ending on a sequel tease that might spell doom for the citizens of Japan.

Godzilla: To Shin or Not To Shin

Since Hideaki Anno presented the new terrifying version of Godzilla, the creature has made appearances outside of the silver screen, perhaps most noticeably at Universal Studios Japan where the lizard king fought against the NERV pilots of Neon Genesis Evangelion in a wild crossover. Anno himself was far from finished with the Shin universe, however, as both Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider look to expand on the world. The former already made waves in theaters in Japan and the latter is set to arrive next March, several months prior to this new 'Zilla film.

While hardly being confirmed, the "Shin Universe" has released artwork and promotional materials that see Godzilla, Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and even EVA Unit 01 all side by side, with many believing that a "Shin Crossover" might eventually hit the silver screen. Perhaps Yamazaki might be working to expand Shin Godzilla due to Anno's heavy workload, though nothing has been revealed when it comes to this idea.

Prior to Shin Godzilla, the last movie featuring the live-action Kaiju was 2004's Godzilla: Final Wars, so there is also the possibility that this new film will revisit the older universe as well. With Legendary Pictures currently working on the sequel to the successful crossover, Godzilla Vs. Kong, now is a great time to be a giant monster fan.