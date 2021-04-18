Gundam Reveals Plans for Ritzy $240,000 Gunpla Kit

✖

If you love Gundam, then you most certainly know about the world of gunpla. The industry is one of the highest-grossing in anime to date, and gunpla kits sell for some serious cash here and there. Now, it seems a new figure is ready to empty our wallets, and it might as well empty our life savings while it is at it.

The news comes from U-Works as the company is teaming with Sunrise to make a serious gunpla figure. It has been announced that a solid gold gunpla model is in the works, and the very exclusive item will run collectors more than $240,000 USD.

(Photo: U-Works)

Yes, you did read that right. This gunpla model will cost nearly a quarter of a million dollars. The solid gold figure will be an ultra-rare piece as only twenty are being made. And if you can afford this piece, well - please send us a picture of the beauty once it arrives!

The model is described at a 1/100 scale piece that brings the RX-78-2 mech suit to life. It will see the suit wield a beam rifle like in the anime, and it will be cast entirely form 24 karat gold. As you can imagine, this kind of model is for the most wealthy of fans, and it isn't the only one on the horizon.

No, it turns out there is another joining the RX-78-2 suit. Zeon supporters can get a solid gold model of Char's custom Zaku II statue for the same staggering price. It will also come cast entirely from 24 karat gold. And if you are trying to cut down on spending, a smaller version of the RX-78-2 will be made available fo $36,000 USD. Only ten of these cheaper figures will be cast, so you best sign up for pre-orders on April 20 if you are set on buying this gunpla!

HT - Otaku USA Magazine