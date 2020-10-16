Gundam Creator Vows To Destroy Demon Slayer And Evangelion

✖

Mobile Suit: Gundam was first created in the late 1970s with its original anime series, forged by prolific creator Yoshiyuki Tomino, and in a recent interview, the anime creator made an amazing declaration wherein he vowed to "destroy" the anime competitors in Demon Slayer and Evangelion. With Gundam hitting theaters later this year with Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, it will have to make some big strides to hit the same heights at the two popular anime films in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time.

Yoshiyuki Tomino has long been a part of the anime franchise that he helped forge in the late 1970s, continuing to appear at Gundam events and take part in various projects associated with the universe that made the legendary mech franchise the biggest in the world. The universe that Tomino created originally will be returning in the upcoming Hathaway's Flash film, but also, the third film in the Reconguista In G franchise will be released later this year, which was written and directed by the creator himself. With Demon Slayer becoming the most profitable film released into theaters in Japan, Gundam certainly has an uphill battle if it is looking to come within striking distance of the Mugen Train.

Twitter User Uemura Noel shared this hilarious excerpt from a recent televised interview with the Gundam creator, Yoshiyuki Tomino, wherein he vowed to crush and destroy Demon Slayer and Evangelion, which was so outrageous that it began trending on Twitter:

In an anime special program aired on TV today, Yoshiyuki Tomino, the director of the Gundam series, said, "I'm going to crush Kimetsu no Yaiba. I'm going to destroy Evangelion", and it became a trend on Twitter in Japan pic.twitter.com/lPhLhQbE5u — uemuranoel (@uemuranoel) April 13, 2021

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will be arriving into theaters in North America later this month, though a release in the West is still up in the air when it comes to Thrice Upon A Time and Hathaway's Flash. With Gundam having recently unveiled its "Walking Gundam", a life-sized statue that can walk under its own power in Japan, the franchise created by Tomino is taking some big strides.

Do you think that Gundam will be able to crush its enemies beneath its metal feet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mech suits.