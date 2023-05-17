Gundam Cosplay Blasts Off With The Witch From Mercury

It's hard to deny that Gundam's latest anime series, The Witch From Mercury, is a success. The story following Suletta Mercury as she attempts to discover the secrets of her past while navigating a world that has outlawed Gundam mech suits is one that has resonated with old and new fans alike. Along with the new protagonist comes a new mech suit that has been introduced in Suletta's tale, as one cosplayer has managed to compact the Gundam Aerial to honor the latest anime story.

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is already in its second season, throwing some major curveballs at Suletta in her quest. The latest anime was created specifically by Bandai in hopes of recreating the franchise in an effort to bring in new viewers. For some time in Japan, many higher-ups in the company felt that anime fans believed the Gundam franchise was made for "old people" and thus, The Witch From Mercury presented a new world that incorporated elements that younger fans might find appealing. As it stands, it seems that Bandai's gambit has paid off as the franchise has seen record sales when it comes to the Gundam plastic models and other merchandise related to the mech franchise.

Gundam: The Witch Goes Aerial

Suletta has had a tough time thanks to her universe's laws when it comes to outlawing Gundams, as her mech was passed down from her mother and holds a special place in her heart. As the second season continues, Mercury has been asked to step into her Gundam suit on more than one occasion in this new universe which is definitely a fresh take on the series to date. This cosplay might not be the same sized as the Gundam mechs, but its aesthetic is spot-on.

The Witch From Mercury isn't the only anime project that is on the horizon for the Gundam franchise, as a follow-up to Hathway's Flash is still in production. On the live-action front, Netflix is still working on a new Gundam movie that will be the first of its kind in the United States. The future definitely seems bright for the mech franchise.

What is your favorite Gundam mech suit introduced in the franchise to date? Do you think the Witch From Mercury has more seasons ahead of it? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.