Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Reveals Aerial's Horrific Origins

Mobile Suit Gundam is known for its action, but right now, the anime is all about the feels. The franchise made a mainline return with The Witch From Mercury last year, and the show has already earned lavish praise from fans. This season, Gundam put out its newest season of The Witch From Mercury, and an episode two bombshell revealed the horrifying truth behind Aerial's origins.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Gundam's new anime below. Read on with caution!

This week, The Witch From Mercury broke loose a major reveal involving Aerial, the Gundam suit that fans have fallen for over the anime's course to date. We watched as Elnora was confronted about the mech by Belmeria, and it was there we learned the truth behind the machine. It turns out Aerial was created to be a new body for Ericht, and the young girl's soul is safely hidden within its metal confines.

Of course, this revelation took fans by surprise, and even those who saw the twist coming were left heartbroken. After all, Eri was introduced some time ago in The Witch From Mercury, and her curious nature endeared everyone. Netizens grieved with Eri when her father was killed, and of course, many wondered what Eri was doing while Elnora was living life as a CEO. And now, we know the truth is that Eri was turned into a Gundam.

We don't know the story behind how or why Eri was turned into Aerial just yet. This revelation has also raised questions about Suletta. It seems this girl never knew her sister as Suletta first encountered Gundam Aerial at 5 years old. Given what Elnora did to Eri, fans are wondering what sort of past Suletta carries behind her. No matter what that answer is, this big Gundam revelation by itself is enough to turn Suletta's life upside down.

If you want to catch up on all things Gundam in light of this revelation, the anime's first season is streaming in full on Crunchyroll. You can also binge Gundam's other mainline series through the site including Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans and more. The Witch From Mercury season 2 kicked off at the start of April, so fans can anticipate tons of new episodes to drop as the summer rolls in.

