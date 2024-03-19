Gundam Founder Reveals the World's Most Important Manga Creators

Yoshiyuki Tomino left quite the impression on the anime world by creating the beloved franchise, Mobile Suit: Gundam. For decades, the Gundam series has found its longevity by introducing plenty of mechs and stories from alternate worlds. In a new interview, Tomino broke down the three manga artists who are the most important in his mind to the medium in Japan. With rumors swirling that Tomino might be working on a new anime project, all eyes are on the Gundam creator who continues to have a major influence on the manga world.

Despite the fact that Yoshiyuki Tomino is in his eighties, the creator is still going strong by being a part of the Gundam world. When it comes to a potential future in the anime game, Tomino recently had a meeting with an animator at Bandai Namco Filmworks, Akira Yasuda. Yasuda might be best known for their work on Code Geass, Bodacious Space Pirates and Overman King Gainer but also worked on parts of the Gundam series in Turn A Gundam and Gundam Reconguista in G. While nothing has been set in stone regarding Tomino's anime comeback, the Gundam series isn't aiming to stop anytime soon.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Gundam Founder's Top Three Manga Artists

During a screening of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack, Yoshiyuki Tomino commented on the three manga artists who had the biggest influence on the medium in Japan. Tomino's top three picks include Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama, One Piece's Eiichiro Oda, and Astro Boy's Osamu Tezuka. It's hard to deny these picks as the three artists have helped influence the anime world for decades.

The Gundam franchise has a bright future ahead of it in the anime world. On top of the recent success of Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom at theaters in Japan, a new anime is in the works on Netflix in Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance. On top of the anime series, the streaming service is continuing to work on a brand new live-action film that will see Hollywood tackle the Mobile Suit Gundam series in a brand way.

Via Manga Mogura