Netflix's Atlas Taps Into Gundam With Epic Trailer Starring Jennifer Lopez

Netflix has a bevy of originals under its belt, and this year, it has some big projects on the line. In May, Netflix will turn its attention to Atlas as the sci-fi series stars Jennifer Lopez. Atlas promises to bring the best of mech to life when it premieres. And now, its first trailer has left Gundam fans more interested than ever.

As you can see below, the first trailer for Atlas is thrilling from start to finish. We start with a look at Lopez who is playing the film's titular character. Stuck in a high-tech mech, Atlas is left to navigating an alien world while war wages around her. From the trailer's mid-air fight sequences to its mech interface, the movie leans into all the best parts of Mobile Suit Gundam. So of course, fans are eager to see what this live-action thriller can do.

Jennifer Lopez is Atlas. Premiering May 24. pic.twitter.com/0AzensQORr — Netflix (@netflix) March 13, 2024

For those unfamiliar with Atlas, the movie is directed by Brad Peyton, and Lopez will star alongside talent such as Sims Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong. Netflix helped co-produce the feature with other companies like Safehouse Pictures. So for those wanting to know more about the sci-fi feature, you can read the official synopsis of Atlas below:

"Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. When plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

You may be wondering why Gundam fans are giving this trailer special attention, and that is because Netflix has secured rights to a live-action Gundam movie. Back in 2018, the project was announced by Legendary Pictures and Sunrise. Netflix announced it had optioned the project in 2021 with Jordan Vogt-Roberts slated to direct. Brian K. Vaughan is set to write the Gundam script and act as an executive producer. So far, no further info has been shared about the live-action Gundam project, but the trailer for Atlas proves Netflix can handle its visuals. Now, we just have to wait and see what happens to Gundam down the line.

What do you think about this upcoming mech movie? Will you be checking it out on Netflix? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!