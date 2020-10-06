This Stunning Gundam Diorama Took 4 Years to Make

✖

Gundam plastic models have been a hot ticket item during the coronavirus pandemic, with fans of the Mobile Suit Gundam series taking the opportunity to devote time to recreating the mechs from the popular anime franchise but one fan started creating a diorama long before the time of quarantine years prior! The mech franchise began with 1979's Mobile Suit Gundam anime series, still largely considered to be the most popular entry of the long running television series, and the diorama creator in question re-created one of the biggest war zones in amazing detail with some serious effort!

The diorama, which the fan builder had called "Decisive Battle - Space Fortress Solomon" was a part of the first Mobile Suit Gundam series that got the ball rolling on the anime, with an amazing level of detail going into its creation. Solomon was a space station that was originally manned by the Principality of Zeon, one side of the coin when it came to the war that kicked things off within the series, wherein the army that spawned the likes of Char launched its first attack against the Earth Federation. It was thanks to this attack, and the subsequent retaliation by Earth Federation, that the mech suit known as a Gundam was launched and the war began that would impact not only the anime's universe, but the medium of anime in general!

Hide94373, the creator of this Gundam diorama, had shared the amazing look into one of the earliest fights of the Gundam series via his Twitter Account, showing the sheer level of detail that he incorporated into the scene that helped kicked things off for the most popular mech series in anime:

