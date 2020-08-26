Where to Watch Gundam Anime for Free

Following the 40th anniversary for the arrival of the Mobile Suit: Gundam anime, and this year seeing the anniversary of the Gundam Plastic Model, the anime franchise that has easily become the most popular that focuses on mechs released a Youtube Channel that has added some big new episodes and movies to its roster! With the production studio of Sunrise being responsible for more than a few of the Gundam anime series, its Youtube Channel is going a long way toward celebrating the long running franchise that has presented us with scores of different mech examples!

Originally premiering in 1979, Mobile Suit Gundam was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and moved up the ranks of the world of anime to become the most recognizable mech series in the world. Since the anime debuted, over 500 million Gundam plastic models have been sold and a number of life sized statues have been erected in Japan. Though the coronavirus pandemic has delayed some of the big Gundam events that were set for this year such as the launching of the G Satellite and the release of the feature length film, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, it's clear that the franchise is still attempting to give fans what they want.

The newly added Gundam series and movies on the Gundam Youtube Channel are listed below:

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team, Miller's Report

Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn OAV version) episodes 1-7

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket episodes 1-6

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam: A New Translation - Heirs to the Stars

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam: A New Translation II - Lovers

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam: A New Translation III - Love is the Pulse of the Stars

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer

This fall is adding another big Gundam to the franchise in the form of the "Walking Gundam" in Japan, a life sized statue that will have the ability to walk forward under its own power, proving to be the first model of its kind! With a Gundam plastic Model being released for it as well, the unveiling of the statue this fall will definitely be a major event for the series.

Which of these Gundam series or movies will you be binging through first?

