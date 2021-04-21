Supergirl Actor Celebrates A Major Gundam Release

✖

The world of Mobile Suit Gundam first debuted in the 1970s with an anime series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, followed shortly with the release of Gundam plastic models that helped bolster the popularity of the franchise, and it seems as if one of the actors from the CW's Supergirl has a special place in their heart for the series. Supergirl is currently running through the final season of the long-running show, bringing an end to the story of one of the last residents of Krypton in the CW universe that was established with Green Arrow and The Flash.

Rahul Kohli plays the part of Jack Spheer on the series Supergirl, having previously dated Lena Luthor. Surprisingly, this isn't the only DC character that Kohli has under his belt, having been a part of the Vertigo adaptation known as I, Zombie and supplying the voice of the animated Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow, in the animated Harley Quinn series. With this new post shared online, Kohli shows off the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn plastic model made by the creative minds at Sideshow, proving that the actor is a big fan of the anime franchise that has become one of the most legendary series within the world of anime.

Rahul Kohli shared a picture of himself alongside the Sideshow Gundam model, marveling at the detail that was put into recreating one of the most popular designs with the Unicorn model:

Gundamnit! Thank you @collectsideshow for sending this to me! It’s a BEAUTY and will require ALL my time so I’m quitting acting. Thank Sideshow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mhbpz25txe — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) April 21, 2021

Mobile Suit Gundam has been in the news a lot recently, with Netflix announcing that they are currently working on a live-action feature-length film for their streaming service, with Kong: Skull Island director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, at the helm. With the platform also working on live-action adaptations for One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, it's clear that Gundam is set to have plenty of company when it eventually makes landfall.

Gundam plastic models have been insanely popular over the years, having sold over five hundred million units to date, proving that there is still a big market for collectors to add new mobile suits to their collections.

What do you think of Kohli's love of all things Gundam? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gunplas.