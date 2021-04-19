Gundam: Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts Comments on Netflix's Live-Action Plans

✖

If you did not know, the Gundam Universe is about to get a whole lot bigger. While the anime carries on overseas, Hollywood is about to take a crack at the franchise with a live-action movie. Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been tapped to oversee the project, and they are starting to open up about the project online.

Taking to Twitter, Vogt-Roberts has started hyping up fans for Gundam in his own way. The director is replying to coverage of Netflix's live-action project with all the excitement he can muster. After all, it isn't everyday you see an announcement like this go live, and the Kong: Skull Island director is clearly happy to be bringing Gundam to the big screen.

(Photo: Sunrise)

"A tweet cannot begin to express how excited I am by this," Vogt-Roberts posted in a recent tweet regarding the adaptation.

The director has also shared several official tweets from Sunrise, the studio who brought Gundam into existence. Vogt-Roberts has even gone so far as to share some crossover art that brings Gundam and King Kong into one world, so that is wild. It also has fans vying for a MonsterVerse cameo in the adaptation, but we'll see if that is even possible.

As for the Gundam movie, there is little known about the project right now. Netflix will be distributing the film with help from Sunrise and Legendary Entertainment. Brian K. Vaughn has been tapped to pen the movie while Vogt-Roberts directs. At this time, no release window or cast has been announced.

Are you excited for Gundam to get a live-action adaptation? Do you think Vogt-Roberts is the right director for the job? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.