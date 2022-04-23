Japan Set To Receive Gundam Manholes

✖

Gundam has had quite the influence on Japan over the years, with the anime franchise having countless pieces of merchandise along with life-sized statues that appear around the country. With a Walking Gundam currently taking steps in Japan at present, it seems that anime franchise is venturing into some unexplored territory, as Gundam manholes are set to take the country by storm. Replacing the standard manhole covers with manholes that have art from the Gundam series drawn on their covers, this is definitely a new step forward for anime.

Gundam Manholes have been installed in Mibu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, and the unique manholes will be shown off in Japan at the Mibumachi Toy Museum from April 29th to May 8th. Recently, the manholes were donated on April 20th to Japan, proving that the anime franchise has some serious legs, as there are several life-sized statues currently erected in the country of the series' origin:

(Photo: Gundam.Info)

The official description of the "Gundam Manhole Project" reads as such:

"The "Gundam Manhole Project" is an initiative to install "Gundam Manhole" manhole covers designed with characters and mobile suits that appear in the "Mobile Suit Gundam" series in various locations nationwide. We will work with local governments to revitalize the country and prove the bond between Gundam fans and Gundam across generations. In addition, following Odawara City and Sagamihara City, we are also soliciting applications and inquiries from local governments (municipalities and other government agencies) that are considering future installations."

This initiative is also a part of the "Gundam Project" which has a write-up with regards to its mission:

"The Gundam Project is a cross-group project led by the Chief Gundam Officer, who is the Managing Director of Bandai Namco Entertainment, to formulate and execute more effective Gundam strategies for the entire Bandai Namco Group. Focusing on the "Gundam Project", at the same time as strengthening the group business by Gundam, we will strengthen cooperation outside the group to innovate resources within the group, improve the IP value of the "Mobile Suit Gundam" series, and be one of the largest in the world."

The designs for these Gundam manholes are using the artistic style of the original series, which is set to arrive in a unique way later this year with the new movie that will adapt the story of the "lost episode" of the Mobile Suit: Gundam series.

Via Gundam.Info