These Gundam Face Masks Make Social Distancing a Bit Easier

In a world that is currently assaulted by the coronavirus pandemic, anime fans are finding new ways to show off their talents in the creative medium and one fan has decided to show off their love of the mech franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam, by creating masks that use the aesthetic of the anime to protect its wearers. Since debuting forty years ago with its first anime, the mech franchise has become arguably the most popular robot piloting series and within the last year, has announced brand new projects that have helped further propel it into the minds of fans across the world!

Across the franchise that was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino decades ago, the Gundam series has presented us with a number of different worlds that insert the piloted robots, with the one unifying factor being the mechs themselves. With a new movie being released later this year in Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, fans are left wondering if this feature length film will also be pushed back as a result of the recent pandemic like so many other anime franchises. The likes of One Piece, The Promised Neverland, Naruto, and many other series have been pushed back, along with anime movies such as Detective Conan, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, and almost too many others to list here!

Reddit User Blusttoy shared these amazing "do it yourself" masks that use the designs and aesthetics of several of the famous mobile suits from the Gundam franchise, allowing the wearers to assist in "flattening the curve" when it comes to the coronavirus that has made a dent in so many entertainment industries around the world:

2020 was originally going to be a much bigger year for Mobile Suit: Gundam, with a Gundam Satellite being launched as a part of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Originally, the satellite which housed two Gundam plastic models was going to receive messages from a number of people on Earth to display as a part of the ceremony. With the Olympics themselves delayed until next year, we'll have to see if the Gundam event that was originally slated to be a part of the legendary sporting event.

