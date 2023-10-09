Gundam Next Future Pavillion Design Released

We are a couple of years out from Japan's World Expo, but plans are already underway for the event. In 2025, Osaka will host the global event, and a number of Japanese companies will partake in the expo. Bandai Namco will be one of them as it has plans to bring Gundam to the World Expo, and we've now been given a glimpse of its pavilion design.

According to Bandai Namco, it has decided on a name for its World Expo area, and it is the Gundam Next Future Pavilion. The area hopes to connect attendees to the future, and Bandai Namco designed the area with this in mind. It seems the pavilion was created as a type of future airport for space travel, so you can imagine what all will be housed inside the area.

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco has said it hopes this Gundam Pavilion will highlight the "future aspirations" of its employees and the public at large. The company has also promised it will hold a "grand demonstration experiment" at the World Expo that is inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam. So if you plan on visiting the expo, you will want to check out this epic Gundam-themed area.

If you want to attend the 2025 World Expo, tickets for the Osaka event will go live in November. As of late, construction delays have left many wondering whether Osaka will be ready to host the event as planned. There is no doubt Gundam's involvement will help bring in international fans, but few other events for the World Expo have been announced. So if Japan wants to up its attendee count even more, well – it could always find a way to rope Son Goku into the event!

What do you think about this first look at Gundam's World Expo design? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – ANN