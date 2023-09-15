New Gundam Trailer Confirms Next Anime's Release Date

The Gundam universe is aiming to be a part of the Metaverse and is planning to release quite a few projects under its "Gunpla Colony" banner. Including Gunpla, E-Sports, music and more to make up this virtual space colony, a new anime series as been revealed that will begin next month in Gundam Build Metaverse. Focusing on characters that do battle with their virtual Gundam plastic models, a new trailer has arrived to give Gundam fans a closer look at the series.

One of the main reasons for Mobile Suit Gundam's longevity is its ability to present the mechs in unique realities. While the franchise began by focusing on the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon in the 1970s classic anime adaptation, the franchise has stretched its legs and created countless series, novels, and movies to explore new facets of its story. Gundam was able to recently break new ground with The Witch From Mercury, but has two new anime projects coming down the pike in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom and Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance.

Gundam: Across The Metaverse

The first episode of Gundam Buiild Metaverse will arrive on the Official Gundam Youtube Channel on October 6th to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Gundam Build series. Following this premiere installment, episodes two and three will land on October 20th. Rather than focusing on space battles wherein the fate of the universe can hang in the balance, the Gundam Build series routinely focuses on battles with smaller stakes involving the Gundam plastic models.

If you want to learn more about this Gundam anime taking place in the Metaverse, here's an official description of the anime adaptation that will be hitting the internet next month, "A new Internet service has been born in the world of Gunpla. Within the Metaverse realm, the user can control their own avatar, interact with other users, play Gunpla Battle, and purchase actual Gunpla. Rio Hojo is a boy who has dived into this new world. Studying Gunpla building techniques in the real world with Seria Urutuski, and absorbing Gunpla Battle know-how from Mask Lady in the Metaverse world, he has been honing his skills day by day. After completing his own original Gunpla, the Lah Gundam, Rio happens to encounter some past champions of Gunpla Battle in the Metaverse realm."

