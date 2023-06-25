Gundam SEED Is Planning an Anime Comeback

It has been quite some time since Mobile Suit Gundam revisited the world of SEED. The series debuted under director Mitsuo Fukuda in 2002, and its reign lasted through 2004 once its sequel wrapped. Since then, the Gundam IP has gone on to do all sorts of things, but plenty of fans look back on SEED fondly. And if you happen to be one of those fans, well – you might like to know a SEED comeback seems to be in the works.

The teaser comes straight from Bandai Namco as the company posted its latest fiscal report recently, and it was there Gundam came into focus. The report piqued attention when netizens noticed SEED was mentioned; In fact, Bandai Namco Group stated a film project for SEED was slated to drop this fiscal year, and that term wraps in March 2024.

So far, no official statements have been made acknowledging this early revelation. Bandai Namco is keeping quiet about the SEED comeback, but its latest fiscal report says it all. The reveal isn't particularly surprising either as the Gundam team kickstarted a SEED anniversary event in 2021.

The event, which is known as Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project Ignited, was founded a few years back ahead of the anime's 20th anniversary. The event was made to celebrate the SEED anime, and it has pushed out a new Gundam video game and side-story manga so far. Now, it seems SEED is getting a full-blown movie out of the event, and fans of the throwback series are feeling good about the gift.

After all, Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the biggest IPs in anime, and the SEED series is still a beloved entry to the franchise. Bandai Entertainment has often touted SEED for its high sales in both home videos and model kits. Plus, the alternate timeline presented in SEED had made it an easy access point for new Gundam fans to kickstart their mech obsession. Now, it seems SEED is gearing up for a comeback, so you can bet anime fans across the globe will be keeping an eye on this teaser.

As for the anime itself, you can binge SEED on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation. For more details on the classic Gundam series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Year 70 of the Cosmic Era. The Coordinators, a group of genetically enhanced humans, have moved into colonies orbiting the Earth. But that hasn t quieted the tensions between them and regular humans; the conflict soon escalates into a full-scale war. On the neutral colony of Heliopolis, Kira Yamato, and his friends are going to school and just being kids. But when the ZAFT commando forces attack, Kira s life changes forever. Left with no choice, he and Federation officer Murrue Ramius are thrown into battle in a prototype mobile weapon, which Kira christens GUNDAM . Now, Kira must defend himself, and his friends, from his own people. For, unknown to anyone else, Kira is a Coordinator. And the enemy he faces on the battlefield is his childhood best friend, Athrun!"

HT – ANN