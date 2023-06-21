Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Reveals Season 2 Finale Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has become a hit. Introducing anime viewers and mech fans to Suletta Mercury, the first female protagonist of the mech franchise, the latest television series is aiming to end its second season with a bang. Before we once again bid a fond farewell to this new Gundam universe, a new trailer has arrived that gives mech fans a closer look as to how season 2 will come to a close. Considering the mech battles that we've seen so far, The Witch From Mercury has a high bar to clear.

The latest Gundam series was specifically created in an effort to bring in young audiences, and from the popularity of the new story, it would seem that the mech franchise has achieved its goal. One of the biggest pieces of merchandise that have helped push Gundam to the forefront is the Gundam plastic models, which have sold over five hundred million units to date. Thanks to the arrival of The Witch From Mercury, Bandai Namco has seen a major rise in merchandise affiliated with the long-running mech series. At present, The Witch From Mercury has yet to confirm that a third season will be on the way, though considering Suletta Mercury's popularity, it wouldn't come as a surprise.

The Witch From Mercury Season 2 Finale Trailer

The Witch From Mercury's second season finale is slated to arrive on July 2nd this summer. Considering how dark the anime has been in recent episodes, not every pilot in the latest series might make it out of season 2 alive.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the latest Gundam series, here is an official description for The Witch From Mercury, "An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

What are your predictions for The Witch From Mercury Finale? Does Suletta Mercury top your charts for best Gundam pilots? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.