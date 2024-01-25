Gundam Is Catering to a Famous Street Fighter Character Designer

Mobile Suit Gundam has been one of the biggest mech anime franchises for decades, and the series might be looking to celebrate an upcoming anniversary by employing the talents of an artist who helped forge the World Warriors. A character designer responsible for the brawlers that fill up Street Fighter's roster across several video games has apparently been employed for a future Gundam project. While details remain murky as to what this crossover might be, the possibilities are endless when it comes to this unique instance of worlds colliding.

Both Mobile Suit Gundam and Street Fighter have created projects in one another's main mediums. To start, the Gundam franchise continues to release new video games focusing on its many mechs and the universes that the property has created in its history. The first Gundam video game arrived in 1983 and ever since, a good deal of consoles have seen the mechs appear in some form or fashion. When it comes to the World Warriors, Street Fighter has received a handful of anime series and feature-length films to further dive into the story and characters of Capcom's popular fighting game.

(Photo: Sunrise & Capcom)

Akira Yasuda is About to Step Into a Mech

Recently, Akira Yasuda took to social media to comment on the fact that he has been "summoned" by the creator of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, Yoshiyuki Tomino. Yasuda hasn't just worked in the world of Street Fighter, but has been a designers and artist for a number of big game franchises. The character designer has worked on the likes of Final Fight, Darkstalkers, Star Ocean, and many others.

This potential collaboration isn't the first time that Yasuda has worked in the world of Gundam, having previously worked on manga in the franchise and even supplying the cover art for an Andrew W.K. album that focused entirely on the mech franchise. 2024 will see anniversaries for the main franchise, Turn A Gundam, and Gundam Reconguista In G, meaning there are plenty of avenues for Yasuda to potentially be a part of.

What's been your favorite video game from the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise? What's been your favorite anime from the Street Fighter franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.

Via Manga Mogura RE