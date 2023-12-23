Mobile Suit Gundam Confirms Suletta And Miorine's Relationship Status

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury was a hit for Bandai Namco Filmworks, creating a story that resonated with old and new fans of the mech franchise. While the recent season of the anime series, season two, might be its last, the story of Suletta and Mercury will stand tall compared to many other tales involving Gundam pilots. Thanks to the release of the final Blu-ray set for the anime, it has been confirmed that a deleted scene was originally meant to be both an epilogue and confirm the heroes' relationship status.

The Witch From Mercury, for those who might not be familiar with the recent anime Gundam series, followed the story of Suletta Mercury. The young pilot owned a Gundam in a universe wherein the mechs had been outlawed. Attending a new school that saw students settling their differences via mech battles, Suletta found herself becoming a major player thanks to her overpowered Gundam Aerial. In the first episode of the anime adaptation, Suletta meets Miorine, a fellow student who found herself in quite the pickle thanks to a proposed wedding arrangement. Fighting on behalf of Miorine, Suletta grew close to the white-haired student, leaving many to wonder if they were in fact in a relationship.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Gundam: Suletta And Miorine's Relationship Status Confirmed

The latest, and final, Blu-ray set for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury confirmed that an epilogue scene had originally been created for the series. In it, Sulette and Miorine were married, taking place years into the future following the season two finale. The blurb was courtesy of series director Hiroshi Kobayashi, stating the following,

"We had decided to write an epilogue, but we didn't decide on the specific number of years until later. The ending itself is similar to The Tempest, with Suletta and Miorine getting married and becoming partners".

Previously, the voice actor for Suletta Mercury, Kana Ichinose, had hinted at the scene, with this latest Blu-ray blurb confirming it. Here's what Kana had to say, "In the epilogue, the scene where Miorine puts her head on Suletta's shoulder is so good. 3 years have passed, I could feel that the space between the two of them had become more intimate, seeing a married couple in that form, once again my heart was touched."

While the story of Suletta and Miorine might be over, the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise has more than enough future plans to fill the void for mech fans. Aside from releasing a sequel film to the Gundam Seed series, the franchise has a handful of projects planned for the future including new anime Gundam: Requien For Vengeance. On top of the anime world, the Gundam series still has a live-action movie planned for Netflix, hot on the heels of recent live-action anime adaptations including One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho.

Via Anime Hunch