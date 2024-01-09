Spy x Family Launches Street Fighter 6 Collab With Epic Gameplay

Spy x Family is one of the biggest series in anime right now, and its reach knows few bounds. After a successful return last year with season two, the Forger Family is living large. After all, it was not long ago Spy x Family kickstarted a collab with Street Fighter to hype its first film. Now, the event has posted a new promo, and it brings Yor into the world of Street Fighter 6.

As you can see above, Street Fighter posted the epic Spy x Family Code: White promo earlier today. The clip focuses on Yor and Chun-Li as the two prepare for battle. Last year, the collaboration prompted the release of a short anime that pitted the fighters together. Now, Yor has entered the world of Street Fighter 6, and her debut comes complete with a brutal reel.

After all, the promo shows just how powerful Yor is as she takes on Chun-Li. The reel gives Yor her own avatar in-game, but of course, the actual collab works differently. For the rest of January, fans will be able to customize their Street Fighter 6 avatars with Spy x Family outfits. "Avatar costumes for Yor and Loid will be available at the collaboration store in the Battle Hub! In addition, all players who log in during the collaboration period will receive special items like photo frames, stamps, and titles," the game shared.

Both Yor and Loid are part of this big collaboration, so you can tailor your avatar as you see fit. From their clothes to their hair, the Spy x Family leads are bringing their unique style to console. So honestly, we just need Street Fighter 6 to make space for Anya in all of this...!

This special collaboration is the latest Spy x Family has done, and there are more to come. After all, the anime is a global hit at this point. From its manga to its merchandise, Spy x Family is making bank. If you want to catch up on the series, you can find the anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Spy x Family below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest Spy x Family collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!