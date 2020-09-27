Haikyuu: To the Top Debuts New Poster from Series' Creator

✖

Haikyuu is one of the top sports anime to ever hit the court, and Hinata could not be any prouder of the fact. The Karasuno Volleyball Team has been through a lot over the seasons, and they still have more to experience in Haikyuu: To The Top. That is why a new poster went live for the anime ahead of its midseason premiere, and it was penned by the series' creator himself.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Haikyuu shared the new poster with fans. It was there fans got to check out a classical poster that artist Haruichi Furudate penned for this fourth season. And yes, we want a poster of this key visual just as much as you do.

As you can see down below, the poster shows the Karasuno team preparing to fight their main opponents of season 4B. To the right, fans can see all the familiar Karasuno players as Hinata and Kageyama fly down to the court. They are joined by the rest of their squad whilst their captain stares down their opponent quietly. And if you look carefully, you will notice the painting's background features a crown for the Karasuno team while a white fox covers the Inarizaki players.

After all, the other team is just as eager to win at Nationals. The Inarizaki team knows they need to keep an eye on Hinata, but the whole of Karasuno is a threat when put on a volleyball court. The boys will have a tough time taking on Karasuno, and Haikyuu fans will get to see how the match turns out starting next month. The show is slated to return to Japan on October 2.

What do you make of this new Haikyuu poster? Will you be tuning into this second cour? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.