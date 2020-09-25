Haikyuu Season 4 Shares New Trailer for Fall Return

After being delayed from the Summer 2020 anime season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Haikyuu will finally be returning to screens next month and has dropped the final trailer for the final half of Season 4 ahead of its Fall return. The first cour of Haikyuu!! To The Top officially made its debut at the beginning of the year as part of the Winter 2020 anime season in January, so it's been quite a while since fans have seen new episodes of this fan favorite anime series. Good thing it will be returning with one of the best matches in the series overall!

Haikyuu!! To The Top will officially be returning on October 2nd in Japan (but will be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside its initial release), and thus has shared one final trailer to give fans one final look into what to expect with these new episodes. You can check it out in the video above!

The second cour of the season brings Shoyo Hinata, Tobio Kageyama, and the rest Karasuno High School to their second official match in the Spring Nationals Tournament against the skilled Inarizaki High School. This will pit them against some of their most challenging opponents to date (who have control both inside and outside of the court), so it's going to take every trick in Karasuno's book to win!

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Haikyuu!! also confirmed the new cast for Inarizaki's roster for the fourth season with Mamoru Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya, Kenji Nojima as Kita Shinsuke, Jun Kasama as Ojiro Aran, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Suna Rintaro, Takumu Miyazono as Omimi Ren, Yamamoto Shouma as Ginjima Hotoshi, and Yoshiyuki Matsuura as Akagi Michinari. With Haruichi Furudate's official manga run of the series ending earlier this year, this will be the first instance of new Haikyuu material in quite a while. So there's bound to be a ton of excitement surrounding this midseason premiere as we reunite with all of our favorites again!

Are you excited for Haikyuu's big return for the fourth season this Fall? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Which anime are you most excited to see return next month? Which new series are you most interested in jumping into? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!