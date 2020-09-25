Crunchyroll Announces First Additions to Fall 2020 Anime Lineup

✖

The Fall 2020 anime season is just around the corner, and Crunchyroll has announced their first huge slate of additions for the new season of releases! Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on anime productions this year, the Fall anime season is going to be quite the packed one as many of the originally intended Summer releases were pushed back for a Fall release. Not only that, new Fall anime is seemingly arriving on schedule without any major issues. This means we're going to get hit with a huge wave of new releases.

Thankfully, Crunchyroll has announced many of the anime you'll be able to check out through their streaming service this Fall. This includes some of the biggest new releases such as Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation, the return of series such as Haikyuu!! To The Top and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? delayed from the Summer, and much more. Here's the breakdown of the first slate of anime (and currently confirmed release dates) announced for Crunchyroll this Fall:

Burn The Witch - October 1st

Jujutsu Kaisen - October 2nd

Haikyuu!! To The Top - October 2nd

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 - October 2nd

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - October 3rd

Golden Kamuy Season 3 - October 5th

Noblesse - October 7th

Onyx Equinox - November 21st

Attack on Titan Final Season - December 7th

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You - TBA

D4DJ First Mix - TBA

Genie Family 2020 - TBA

iDOLISH7 Second Beat! - TBA

Iwakakeru - Sport Climbing Girls - TBA

Katana Maidens - Tomoshibi - TBA

With a Dog and a Cat, Every Day is Fun - TBA

The Fall season is already far more jam packed than the Summer was, so fans are going to get a full onslaught of new anime series alongside each of the continuing series such as Fire Force, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Digimon Adventure, One Piece, and more. So while the year has been rough in terms of releases so far, the Fall season is making sure to end 2020 with a bang if it can all go off without a hitch!

