New Haikyuu Collab Turns Our Stars Into Ninjas

The tenth anniversary of the fast-paced sports anime known as Haikyuu, arguably one of the biggest sports anime on the scene today, has arrived and while a new anime series or movie has yet to be revealed as a result, the franchise is planning plenty of events to celebrate the major event. Now, it seems that a new event to help celebrate the franchise will see some of the main characters drawn in a brand new way.

Set to take place from May 27th to June 26th, an event is set to be held in Tokyo that will see new merchandise and images produced that paint the volleyball players of Haikyu in a brand new way:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description of this upcoming event reads as such:

“A collaboration event between “Haikyu !!” and Ninja Town has been decided! Life-like illustrations of the members of each high school who came to Ninja Town and mini-character illustrations of original costumes that imaged the dumpling stadium in the park are now available! You can enjoy desserts and foods with the motif of Hinata and others, which are limited to collaboration illustrations, and mini-games where you can always get a free gift.”

If you haven’t been keeping up to date with the story of Haikyuu, the official description of the anime adaptation’s last season reads as such:

“Once again, determination and teamwork have helped the Karasuno High School volleyball team to qualify for the upcoming Nationals. Then, just as everything is starting to gel, the team is temporarily broken apart as two members are asked to attend special training camps, with Kageyama attending the prestigious All-Japan camp and Tsukishima invited to a special camp for first-years in Miyagi. While the rest of the Karasuno team doggedly continues their own practice matches, Hinata feels that he’s being left behind. His audacious solution, crashing the rookie training camp, catches everyone off guard, yet he somehow manages to talk his way into being allowed to stay… even if it is only watching from the sidelines. And that change of perspective may be just what Hinata needs to advance his game up to the next level in HAIKYU!! – TO THE TOP!”

How are you celebrating ten years of Haikyuu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of sports anime.

Via Bandai Namco