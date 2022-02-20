Haikyuu’s New Anniversary Projects Will Include a New One-Shot

Haruichi Furudate is now celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Haikyu‘s first launch in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and so the series will be going all out with a slate of new projects that includes a special one-shot manga! It has been some time since the manga was brought to an end, and fans got to see what each of the characters had been up to in their later years after high school. But as with any great ending, fans were immediately curious as to how the happy lives of each of their fan favorites had continued after.

It seems like we might get that opportunity soon enough as the newest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump officially kicked off the 10th Anniversary celebration by announcing that Haikyu!! will be returning for a brand new one-shot that will showcase what life is like for each of the characters in 2022. There has yet to be a release date given for the new release just yet, but what we did get is an update for another project that showcases an updated look for Toru Oikawa. You can check it out below:

Along with the new one-shot manga release, Haikyu!! will be celebrating the 10th Anniversary with a special commemorative art book, an exhibition for the series running in Japan, a collaboration with the actual V League, new art from Furudate himself, and much more. But with this new one-shot, fans are definitely curious to see what life is like for Shoto Hinata and Tobio Kageyama ever since the end of the official series touted quite a huge future for the two of them as they take their rivalry to a worldwide new level.

If you wanted to check out Haikyu!! for yourself, the original manga’s run is now complete and the four seasons of the anime are now streaming on Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

What do you think? Curious to see how the world of Haikyu!! has changed in 2022? Can you believe it's been ten years since the series first began?